Almonty Industries (WKN: A414Q8 | ISIN: CA0203987072 | Ticker Symbol (FRA/USA): ALI/ALM) is evolving from a mining operator into the strategic backbone of the Western tungsten supply chain. As China tightens its export restrictions and demand from the defense, aerospace, semiconductor, and high-tech sectors rises rapidly, Almonty has taken the decisive step toward becoming a cash flow generator with the start of production at its world-class Sangdong mine. Crucially, the long-term offtake agreement with Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP) was extended to 21 years, the contract volume was expanded by 40%, and the expected annual revenue potential at current prices was increased to approximately USD 490 million-a scale that is unparalleled in the industry. This development is complemented by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, a focus on the Nasdaq as an international capital market, and ambitious expansion plans including Phase II, tungsten oxide production, and the molybdenum project. Analysts anticipate explosive growth in production, revenue, and cash flow in the coming years, even as tungsten prices remain at historically high levels. Although the market is beginning to price in the company's geopolitical significance, the actual revaluation could really gain momentum with each production milestone achieved. Investors looking to bet on one of the few Western beneficiaries of the strategic shift toward critical minerals will find in Almonty a rare combination of operational momentum, long-term revenue security, and exceptional leverage on a structurally scarce commodity of the future. The welcome consolidation in the raw materials markets plays right into the hands of long-term investors.

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