Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, has reached an agreement with Element Materials Technology ("Element") to acquire its Life Sciences Testing Services business in North America, for an enterprise value of $400m. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in Q4 2026.

Element's North America Life Sciences Testing Services includes a range of Biopharma product testing, Environmental testing and Food testing services, offered by a network of 27 laboratories and facilities. It employs approximately 750 FTEs, and is expected to generate annual revenues of over $150m in 2026, with profitability similar to the Eurofins Group average.

This addition to Eurofins' BioPharma and Life businesses in North America will expand the geographic presence of Eurofins' laboratories network into certain key regions of the United States and Canada where Eurofins has historically been underrepresented. The acquired operations will benefit from access to the breadth of customer offering and the economies of scale of Eurofins' established hub-and-spoke laboratory networks. The transaction aligns with Eurofins' ongoing focus on allocating capital towards its core testing for life capabilities.

Comment from Dr Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "We look forward to welcoming Element's North American Life Sciences Testing Services teams into Eurofins. This acquisition is a natural fit with Eurofins' existing businesses, and can build on our well invested, efficient and digital laboratories platform to help drive unique levels of service to customers across the continent."

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific SE network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 65,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 59 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

Eurofins companies' broad range of services are important for the health and safety of people and our planet. The ongoing investment to become fully digital and maintain the best network of state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment supports our objective to provide our customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results in the best possible turnaround time (TAT). Eurofins companies are well positioned to support clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the evolving requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

The Eurofins network has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, its companies draw on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer their clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins Scientific SE through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific SE's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific SE disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Eurofins Scientific SE

Phone: +32 2 766 1620

E-mail: ir@sc.eurofinseu.com