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WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
20.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Hankook Tire & Technology: Hankook Powers Through Demanding Gravel at WRC Delfi Rally Estonia 2026

  • Dynapro R213 supports the rally with stable grip and durability under extreme driving conditions
  • Balanced performance through ultra-fast sections and repeated jumps demonstrates Hankook's global tire technology
  • The season continues with Round 10 at Secto Rally Finland from July 30 to August 2 in Jyväskylä, Finland

TARTU, Estonia, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), successfully supported the season's ninth round at Delfi Rally Estonia, which concluded on July 19 in Tartu and the surrounding regions of southern Estonia.

Delfi Rally Estonia is one of the WRC's signature high-speed gravel events, combining wide, rapid forest roads around Tartu with narrower, technically demanding sections. Spanning 18 Special Stages (SS) and 301.8 kilometers, the rally featured average speeds exceeding 120 km/h, with successive jumps and sharp compression zones sustaining fierce competition throughout the event.

Blind Crest-hilltop sections where the road ahead disappears from view-and rapidly changing surface conditions tested the drivers' precision behind the wheel, along with the tires' steering response and durability. Under these demanding conditions, stable grip and consistent performance proved critical to the outcome of the rally.

Hankook supplied its extreme all-terrain rally tire, the Dynapro R213, to support reliable performance even under extreme driving conditions. The tire was engineered to absorb the heavy impacts generated by high-speed driving and repeated jumps. It delivered reliable grip, braking performance, and wear resistance on rough gravel surfaces to help crews maintain consistent performance throughout the rally.

Sami Pajari of Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team claimed his maiden WRC victory at Delfi Rally Estonia after leading throughout the event. The victory also moved Pajari into third place in the Drivers' Championship with 144 points, behind championship leader Elfyn Evans on 177 points and second-placed Takamoto Katsuta on 152 points. His rise in the standings has further shaped the championship battle as the season enters its second half.

The championship continues with Round 10, Secto Rally Finland, which will run in Jyväskylä, Finland, from July 30 to August 2. Regarded as the fastest gravel rally on the WRC calendar, the event presents a demanding combination of ultra-fast forest roads and successive jumps.

Hankook exclusively supplies rally tires for every WRC class, demonstrating its technological capabilities at the highest level of global motorsport. Data gathered under extreme driving conditions are actively applied to the company's research and development, further strengthening the premium standing and global competitiveness of the unified global brand Hankook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006714/Photo1__2026_WRC_Delfi_Rally_Estonia_Toyota_Gazaoo_World_Rally_Team.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866236/Hankooktire_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-powers-through-demanding-gravel-at-wrc-delfi-rally-estonia-2026-302829384.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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