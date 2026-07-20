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WKN: A1TNUT | ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 | Ticker-Symbol: DBAN
Xetra
20.07.26 | 09:54
21,500 Euro
-0,69 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,50021,65010:28
21,55021,65010:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG21,500-0,69 %
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