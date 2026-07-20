

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than 1-1/2-month highs of 95.19 against the yen and 1.9526 against the euro from early lows of 94.80 and 1.9581, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 0.5864 and nearly a 4-month high of 1.1937 from early lows of 0.5836 and 1.1963, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 1.93 against the euro, 0.59 against the greenback and 1.17 against the aussie.



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