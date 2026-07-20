

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.7005 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.6975.



Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 113.72, 1.6344 and 1.9813 from early lows of 113.36, 1.6383 and 0.9778, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 115.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro and 0.99 against the loonie.



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