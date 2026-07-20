

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 1.4003 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.4021.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 115.99 and 1.6015 from early lows of 115.84 and 1.6041, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.38 against the greenback, 117.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



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