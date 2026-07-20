SSAB AB: SSAB receives Baa2 investment grade rating from Moody's

SSAB has received its inaugural credit rating from Moody's Ratings, marking an important milestone in the company's financing strategy and strengthening its position in the capital markets. Moody's has assigned SSAB a Baa2 investment grade long-term issuer rating with a Stable outlook.

"Achieving Baa2 investment grade credit rating from Moody's further strengthens SSAB's financial profile, supports the company's long-term financing strategy and transformation journey," says Leena Craelius, CFO. "The rating provides additional flexibility in funding activities and strengthens our position among investors and in the financial markets."

According to Moody's, the rating is supported by SSAB's leading positions in advanced steel products, conservative financial policy, strong liquidity and financial flexibility during the ongoing transformation of its Nordic production footprint.

The credit rating strengthens SSAB's ability to execute its strategic investments, including the construction of the new highly efficient mini-mill in Luleå, while maintaining a prudent financial profile.

For further information, please contact:

Kati Vellinki, Head of Treasury, kati.vellinki @ ssab.com, phone: +358 50 415 4016

Per Hillström, Head of Investor Relations, per.hillstrom @ ssab.com, phone: +46 702 95 29 12

SSAB is a global leader in premium steels, shaping a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world. With high-strength and advanced steels, pioneering decarbonized offerings, and value-add services, we deliver unique customer value and accelerate customer competitiveness worldwide. A steelmaker since 1878, our teams in more than 50 countries set the standard for industry-leading performance. SSAB operates steel mills in Sweden, Finland, and the United States and is leading the transformation of the industry - dramatically reducing emissions from our own production. SSAB shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, with a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.