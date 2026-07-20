

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA), an American aerospace company, on Monday said that it has signed an agreement with Riyadh Air for the purchase of 28 additional 787 Dreamliner aircraft as part of the airline's fleet expansion strategy.



The company said that the agreement includes the exercise of most of the options from Riyadh Air's 2023 order and the conversion of 20 aircraft to the larger 787-10 variant. It also includes an earlier undisclosed purchase of 11 ultra-efficient widebody jets, Boeing added.



According to Boeing, once the remaining 17 aircraft are finalized, Riyadh Air's firm order book will increase to 67 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.



The company said that the 787-10 variant will enhance Riyadh Air's passenger capacity by offering approximately 50 more seats than the 787-9, even while reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 25 percent.



Commenting on the developments, Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, 'We are delighted to see Riyadh Air flying their new 787 airplanes in commercial service, and we are deeply honored they are placing orders for additional 787 Dreamliner aircraft to support their future. The 787-10 will be a great complement to Riyadh Air's growing fleet and advance the airline's mission to be a world-class airline that delivers an exceptional passenger experience.'



On the NYSE, BA ended Friday's trading at $214.03, down 0.14 percent. In pre-market trading, the stock was up 1.14 percent at $216.51.



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