

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation slowed marginally in June from a more than three-year high in May, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 5.0 percent yearly in May, slightly below the 5.1 percent increase in May, which was the quickest growth since February 2023, when prices rose 9.3 percent.



The overall increase in the index in June was driven by intermediate goods and energy groupings, the agency said.



Energy prices surged 12.7 percent annually in June versus a 19.5 percent jump in May due to the impact of the Middle East war, which pushed up oil prices. The annual price growth in intermediate goods accelerated to 6.3 percent from 4.6 percent. Prices for capital and consumer goods grew 2.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in June.



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