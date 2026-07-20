

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in cryptocurrency markets remains weak while global markets are trading on a mixed note amidst the widening Middle East conflict and lingering worries about tech sector valuations. Aggregate cryptocurrency market capitalization eroded close to half a percent and Bitcoin traded between $65,038 and $63,720 during the past 24 hours.



The mildly negative price movements in the cryptocurrency market coincide with a hardening in sovereign bond yields, firming up of the Dollar Index, mixed trend in crude oil prices, uptick in prices of the yellow metal as well as a mildly positive sentiment in Wall Street futures.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index that tracks sentiment in the crypto market shows a reading of 34 versus 35 a day earlier. The dip in the sentiment gauge comes despite a mixed sentiment in global equity markets. Wall Street futures are currently trading on a positive note while South Korean KOSPI closed 4.4 percent lower in Monday's trading.



Data from Coinglass shows liquidations aggregating to $172 million during the past 24 hours. While long positions liquidated account for $105 million, short positions liquidated add up to $68 million only.



Aggregate crypto market capitalization has declined 0.44 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.20 trillion. Around 15 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas around 30 are trading with overnight losses of 1 percent or more. The slippage in overall crypto market capitalization was however accompanied by a 39-percent decline in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.56 percent lower at $64,268.66. The current price is around 49 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses stand at 26.6 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows increasing to $132 million on Friday from $79 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $137 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is ranked between Tesla in the 13th position and Samsung in the 15th position.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.26 percent lower at $1,867.99. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1,889.68 and $1,842.82. Ethereum is still grappling with year-to-date losses of more than 37 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $37 million on Friday in contrast to the net outflows of $28 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $32 million.



Ethereum is currently at the 86th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.25 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $566.47. BNB is trading 59 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 0.28 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.09, around 72 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.31 percent overnight to $76.42. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall lost 0.23 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3260. The trading price is 26 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) slipped 0.51 percent overnight, to trade at $60.72, around 26 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16. U.S-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products recorded net outflows of $5.5 million on Friday.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall slipped 0.48 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0722. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



60th ranked Pump.fun (PUMP) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a surge of 16.8 percent.



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