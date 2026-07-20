

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The number of U.S. soldiers killed in Iranian strikes last week has risen to four as the U.S. forces completed a ninth night of attacks on Iran's key military installations.



U.S. Central Command announced the death of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location o Sunday. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing, CENTCOM said in a press release.



Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.



'CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,' U.S. Central Command said in a separate peess release.



President Donald Trump said the latest round of attacks were 'in honour' of the American troops killed in recent days.



'We feel very badly, but you know those great people, those great patriots . out there fighting that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,' Trump told reporters in Washington Sunday night.



'Iran has been very, very badly damaged. They've lost everything almost militarily. They've got very little left,' Trump said, adding that the U.S. 'hit them very hard again tonight.'



Explosions were reported across Iran in the early hours of Monday.



Meanwhile, Iran said it carried out a 'surprise attack' in Syria, launched drones to Kuwait and targeted US aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba airport.



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