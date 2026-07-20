

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices declined and sentiment in global markets improved amidst renewed focus on diplomacy to end the U.S.-Iran conflict. Markets cheered reports of openness to negotiations expressed by both sides.



Wall Street Futures are trading in positive territory amidst anticipation surrounding the corporate earnings updates. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading mostly in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index is trading on a flat note. Bond yields are trading in a mixed pattern. Crude oil prices have declined close to 2 percent. Gold has rallied around half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,341.50, up 0.37% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,493.50, up 0.48% Germany's DAX at 24,939.60, up 0.45% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,583.50, down 0.16% France's CAC 40 at 8,384.75, up 0.55% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,258.05, up 0.44% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,141.12, down 4.03% (July 17) Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,791.30, down 0.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,796.28, up 0.85% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,143.05, up 2.36%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.76, down 0.01% EUR/USD at 1.1432, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.3464, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 162.35, down 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.7010, up 0.39% USD/CAD at 1.4035, up 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.551%, up 0.22% Germany at 3.1229%, down 0.04% France at 3.916%, down 0.23% U.K. at 4.9614%, up 0.18% Japan at 2.710%, down 0.07%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $86.39, down 1.94% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $79.84, down 2.37% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,036.37, up 0.44% Silver Futures (Sep) at $57.43, up 1.96%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $64,844.83, up 0.54% Ethereum at $1,891.68, up 0.88% BNB at $569.80, up 0.17% XRP at $1.10, up 0.49% Solana at $76.93, up 0.96%



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