Gladstone Investment Corporation Expands Its Investment in Global GRAB Technologies Through the Acquisition of RSSI Barriers

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce that it has continued its support of portfolio company Global GRAB Technologies, Inc. ("Global GRAB") through providing additional capital to support the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of RSSI Barriers, LLC ("RSSI").

Global GRAB, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a leading provider of physical perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation solutions serving military installations, government facilities, critical infrastructure, transportation, utility, commercial and other high-security environments. RSSI is a well-recognized market leader and industry pioneer in 100% electric crash-rated barrier technology and solutions for gate automation. RSSI's electric barrier systems have successfully undergone rigorous crash testing and certification standards and are trusted by customers responsible for protecting mission-critical facilities.

Global GRAB and RSSI have partnered for years to deliver innovative security solutions across high-security end markets. The acquisition represents a natural evolution of that relationship and meaningfully expands Global GRAB's portfolio of engineered and crash-certified perimeter security solutions. Together, Global GRAB and RSSI will offer customers a broader suite of crash-rated vehicle barriers, less-than-lethal technologies, perimeter reinforcement systems, intelligent detection solutions, integrated access control products, and lifecycle support capabilities.

"Global GRAB Technologies has collaborated with RSSI on various opportunities and projects for years and has formed a great partnership," said Brian Cooper, COO and President of Global GRAB. "We're excited to bring RSSI into the Global GRAB family of brands and continue delivering innovative security solutions to our customers."

"This acquisition is about more than expanding our product portfolio," said Mark Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Global GRAB. "It brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and protecting people, critical infrastructure and national assets. By combining our expertise, we are better positioned than ever to deliver comprehensive perimeter security solutions that address today's evolving threats."

"RSSI is a highly strategic acquisition for Global GRAB and reinforces the platform's position as a leading provider of mission-critical perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation solutions," said Michael Cueter, Managing Director at Gladstone Investment. "RSSI brings a well-recognized brand, differentiated electric crash-rated barrier technology, and deep customer credibility in demanding security environments. We are excited to continue supporting the Global GRAB team as they expand the platform's capabilities, product breadth and ability to serve customers protecting critical infrastructure and national assets."

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment, Global GRAB, RSSI and their management teams, and the ability of Gladstone Investment, Global GRAB and RSSI to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-expands-its-investment-in-global-grab-technologies-thr-1192834