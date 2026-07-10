Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires DHE Computer Systems, LLC

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2026 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its acquisition of DHE Computer Systems, LLC ("DHE"). Gladstone Investment provided debt and equity financing to complete the transaction.

DHE (the "Company"), headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, is a leading full-service technology solutions provider serving the state, local, and education and commercial markets. DHE provides end-to-end IT products and lifecycle services, including hardware, software, device configuration and enrollment, deployment logistics, repair and warranty support, data recovery, and emerging managed services. DHE's existing management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dan Hammack, will continue to lead the business following the transaction. The Company's founders, Dan Hammack and Elena "Annie" Hammack, will remain meaningful shareholders alongside Gladstone Investment.

"We are excited to partner with Dan, Annie and the entire DHE team as the Company continues its next phase of growth," said Michael Cueter, Managing Director at Gladstone Investment. "DHE has established itself as a trusted, high-touch technology partner to schools, government agencies and commercial customers by delivering the products, services and support needed to manage complex device fleets and broader IT service solutions. We believe DHE's strong customer relationships, OEM partnerships, service capabilities and expanding technology offerings create a compelling platform for continued growth."

"The Hammack family is excited to partner with Gladstone Investment as we begin DHE's next chapter," said Dan Hammack. "Since founding DHE, our focus has always been on serving as a trusted technology partner to our customers and helping them solve complex IT needs with responsive service and practical solutions. We believe Gladstone Investment is the right partner to help us build on that foundation, continue investing in our team and expanding capabilities, and pursue the next phase of growth for the business."

"DHE represents another strong example of Gladstone Investment's strategy of partnering with successful founder- and management-owned lower middle market businesses," said David Dullum, Chief Executive Officer and President of Gladstone Investment. "This investment represents our dedication to our ultimate goal of investing in quality companies that will produce stable income for dividends to Gladstone Investment's shareholders, as well as longer-term capital appreciation resulting in capital gains."

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and DHE and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and DHE to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Investment Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-corporation-acquires-dhe-computer-systems-llc-1189115