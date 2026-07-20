Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Amrize to Acquire Rapid Redi-Mix in Dallas-Fort Worth



20.07.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST





CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) has entered into an agreement to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a fast growing concrete producer in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. With a network of modern batch plants and mixer fleet, Rapid Redi-Mix brings significant synergies with Amrize's aggregates operations and cement network in the region. This acquisition strengthens Amrize's network in the growing Texas market adding to the recently announced production expansion of its Midlothian cement plant and the acquisition of PB Materials , the leading aggregates business in West Texas. Jaime Hill, President of Amrize Building Materials: "We are excited about this highly synergistic acquisition in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth market. Rapid Redi-Mix is a great, entrepreneurial business that complements our strong aggregates and cement operations in the region. We look forward to welcoming their 100 talented teammates to the Amrize family." Gabe Salmons, Founder and CEO of Rapid Redi-Mix: "We are proud to join the Amrize family and accelerate our next chapter of growth with Amrize's scale, leading cement and aggregates operations and highly efficient distribution network. We are excited to join a high performing team that shares our commitment for serving our customers as the partner of choice." About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition. Learn more at amrize.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those preceded by, followed by or that include the words "will," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "forecasts," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction between Amrize and Rapid Redi-Mix, including Amrize's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, risks related to the the ability to successfully integrate and operate Rapid Redi-Mix following the closing, the incurrence of higher than expected or unexpected costs associated with or relating to the proposed transaction, the potential disruption of the proposed transaction on Amrize or Rapid Redi-Mix's businesses and their respective relationships with customers, suppliers and employees, and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition and other factors which can be found in Amrize's media releases and Amrize's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements and reflect the views stated therein with respect to future events as at such dates, even if they are subsequently made available by Amrize on its website or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we do not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Media Relations: media@amrize.com Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com



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