Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) has entered into an agreement to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a fast growing concrete producer in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. With a network of modern batch plants and mixer fleet, Rapid Redi-Mix brings significant synergies with Amrize's aggregates operations and cement network in the region.
This acquisition strengthens Amrize's network in the growing Texas market adding to the recently announced production expansion of its Midlothian cement plant and the acquisition of PB Materials, the leading aggregates business in West Texas.
Jaime Hill, President of Amrize Building Materials: "We are excited about this highly synergistic acquisition in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth market. Rapid Redi-Mix is a great, entrepreneurial business that complements our strong aggregates and cement operations in the region. We look forward to welcoming their 100 talented teammates to the Amrize family."
Gabe Salmons, Founder and CEO of Rapid Redi-Mix: "We are proud to join the Amrize family and accelerate our next chapter of growth with Amrize's scale, leading cement and aggregates operations and highly efficient distribution network. We are excited to join a high performing team that shares our commitment for serving our customers as the partner of choice."
About Amrize
Learn more at amrize.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2368568
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2368568 20.07.2026 CET/CEST