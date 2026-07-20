Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its CTO Jeremy Samuelson has been welcomed to the Forbes Technology Council, an exclusive community of world-class chief information officers, chief technology officers, and senior technology executives. Samuelson was selected by a Forbes review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience leading artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data science initiatives across global organizations.

As a mathematician, data scientist, and AI researcher, Samuelson brings nearly two decades of experience developing AI and machine learning solutions in some of the world's most data-intensive environments. At Integrated Quantum Technologies, Samuelson leads the company's AI research and innovation strategy and is the inventor of VEIL (Vector Encoded Information Layer), the company's flagship data security solution for Enterprise AI. He also teaches graduate-level executive programs in AI and management at Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, and the University of Texas in Austin. Previously, Samuelson was the Principal Data and AI Scientist for Digital Identity Engineering at Equifax. Before joining Equifax, he held senior AI leadership roles at Mastercard and VICI Capital Partners. Through his work in industry and academia, Samuelson focuses on helping organizations adopt and scale Enterprise AI while preserving the value of sensitive data.

As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, Samuelson will collaborate with an international community of technology leaders and contribute to conversations on topics including enterprise AI, privacy-preserving machine learning, cybersecurity, and the future of responsible AI adoption.

"Enterprise AI is changing how organizations create value from data, but it's also challenging long-held assumptions about privacy and security. I look forward to sharing perspectives with fellow technology leaders through the Forbes Technology Council and contributing to broader discussions on how organizations can scale AI securely and responsibly," says Samuelson.

View Jeremy Samuelson's Forbes Technology Council Profile here.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's product offerings include the AIQu platform, which supports its long-term strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL, its first commercial product designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address emerging post-quantum security risks, growing compute demands, and the increasing complexity of deploying AI at scale. These innovations are complemented by IQT's Managed Services offering and the Company's SecureGuard360 cybersecurity platform for end-to-end AI security and monitoring.

The Company's published VEIL technical white paper, "Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning," is available at: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2603.15842

For more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alan Guibord, Director & Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEIL architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEIL architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305764

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.