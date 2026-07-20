4,000+ Refurbished Fridges: How Whirlpool Corporation Is Scaling the Fight Against Food Insecurity and Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation announced today that its Feel Good Fridge program has officially reached a major milestone, deploying more than 4,000 refurbished refrigerators across the United States. The company originally had a goal of deploying 3,000 fridges by 2030 nationwide. However, the company has bypassed this goal ahead of schedule through strengthened partnerships and the hard work of dozens of employee volunteers.

The program, originally launched by Whirlpool Corp. in 2021, is designed to solve a critical bottleneck in the food access pipeline. While fresh produce and healthy meals can be available for donation, community networks and food pantries sometimes lack the necessary refrigeration infrastructure to keep items fresh. By donating refurbished refrigerators, Whirlpool Corp. effectively diverts appliances from landfills while actively connecting vulnerable communities to fresh food.

"To exceed our goals so quickly speaks volumes to the urgency of the cause, the strength of our community partnerships, and the dedication of our 75-member core employee team," said Feel Good Fridge program lead Kyle Trewhella.

Feeding America is also pleased to recognize this milestone.

By pairing the Feeding America network's supply of fresh food with fridge donations from Whirlpool Corporation, we're removing barriers for people experiencing food insecurity and we're glad to have such a strong partner to help end hunger.

"Access to nutritious food is vital for a healthy community," said Diane Letson, vice president of food industry partnerships at Feeding America. "By pairing the Feeding America network's supply of fresh food with fridge donations from Whirlpool Corporation, we're removing barriers for people experiencing food insecurity and we're glad to have such a strong partner to help end hunger."

A Sustainable Solution

The Feel Good Fridge program operates as a collaboration that leverages corporate capabilities and non-profit expertise. Whirlpool Corporation provides the refurbished appliances and logistical infrastructure, while Feeding America coordinates with local food banks to ensure the units remain continuously stocked with fresh food options for people facing hunger.

Measurable Impact

Since its inception in 2021, the Feel Good Fridge program has delivered:

4,000+ refurbished refrigerators deployed nationwide, keeping appliances out of landfills.

250,000+ Pounds of fresh food successfully delivered to food-insecure areas.

25,000+ Families reached across the country.

Expanding Our Footprint

The program now spans 20 states and the District of Columbia, providing vital support to urban and rural communities alike: Arizona (93 Feel Good Fridge units), California (515), Colorado (35), Florida (228), Georgia (346), Illinois (120), Indiana (205), Iowa (66), Massachusetts (28), Michigan (980), Minnesota (49), New York (62), North Carolina (50), Pennsylvania (111), Tennessee (28), Texas (506), Virginia (384), Washington (16), District of Columbia (2), Wisconsin (179)

To learn more about the Feel Good Fridge program, visit whirlpoolcorp.com/feel-good-fridge.

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SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/4-000-refurbished-fridges-how-whirlpool-corporation-is-scaling-the-fig-1193360