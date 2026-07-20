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WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 15:34
33,010 Euro
-1,23 % -0,410
Branche
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S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,50032,68018:12
32,41032,56016:07
ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

4,000+ Refurbished Fridges: How Whirlpool Corporation Is Scaling the Fight Against Food Insecurity and Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation announced today that its Feel Good Fridge program has officially reached a major milestone, deploying more than 4,000 refurbished refrigerators across the United States. The company originally had a goal of deploying 3,000 fridges by 2030 nationwide. However, the company has bypassed this goal ahead of schedule through strengthened partnerships and the hard work of dozens of employee volunteers.

The program, originally launched by Whirlpool Corp. in 2021, is designed to solve a critical bottleneck in the food access pipeline. While fresh produce and healthy meals can be available for donation, community networks and food pantries sometimes lack the necessary refrigeration infrastructure to keep items fresh. By donating refurbished refrigerators, Whirlpool Corp. effectively diverts appliances from landfills while actively connecting vulnerable communities to fresh food.

"To exceed our goals so quickly speaks volumes to the urgency of the cause, the strength of our community partnerships, and the dedication of our 75-member core employee team," said Feel Good Fridge program lead Kyle Trewhella.

Feeding America is also pleased to recognize this milestone.

By pairing the Feeding America network's supply of fresh food with fridge donations from Whirlpool Corporation, we're removing barriers for people experiencing food insecurity and we're glad to have such a strong partner to help end hunger.

"Access to nutritious food is vital for a healthy community," said Diane Letson, vice president of food industry partnerships at Feeding America. "By pairing the Feeding America network's supply of fresh food with fridge donations from Whirlpool Corporation, we're removing barriers for people experiencing food insecurity and we're glad to have such a strong partner to help end hunger."

A Sustainable Solution
The Feel Good Fridge program operates as a collaboration that leverages corporate capabilities and non-profit expertise. Whirlpool Corporation provides the refurbished appliances and logistical infrastructure, while Feeding America coordinates with local food banks to ensure the units remain continuously stocked with fresh food options for people facing hunger.

Measurable Impact
Since its inception in 2021, the Feel Good Fridge program has delivered:

  • 4,000+ refurbished refrigerators deployed nationwide, keeping appliances out of landfills.

  • 250,000+ Pounds of fresh food successfully delivered to food-insecure areas.

  • 25,000+ Families reached across the country.

Expanding Our Footprint
The program now spans 20 states and the District of Columbia, providing vital support to urban and rural communities alike: Arizona (93 Feel Good Fridge units), California (515), Colorado (35), Florida (228), Georgia (346), Illinois (120), Indiana (205), Iowa (66), Massachusetts (28), Michigan (980), Minnesota (49), New York (62), North Carolina (50), Pennsylvania (111), Tennessee (28), Texas (506), Virginia (384), Washington (16), District of Columbia (2), Wisconsin (179)

To learn more about the Feel Good Fridge program, visit whirlpoolcorp.com/feel-good-fridge.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Whirlpool Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/4-000-refurbished-fridges-how-whirlpool-corporation-is-scaling-the-fig-1193360

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.