Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Corp. Recognized for Sustainability Leadership in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Whirlpool Corporation has once again been recognized for its long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility, earning a position on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (formerly DJSI). This year marks the company's fourth consecutive year on the World Index and its 19th appearance on the North America Index.

In addition to its inclusion in the Dow Jones indices, Whirlpool Corporation has been featured in the 2026 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook. The company placed among the top 10% of more than 9,200 companies evaluated worldwide, a testament to transparency and commitment to corporate responsibility.

"We are proud that our focus on innovation seamlessly integrates sustainability into how we design, how we manufacture, and how products perform and improve life at home."

"Being recognized for leadership in sustainability and our continued inclusion in these indices validates and reinforces our deep commitment to environmental stewardship," said Beat Stocker, senior director of global sustainability at Whirlpool Corporation. "We are proud that our focus on innovation seamlessly integrates sustainability into how we design, how we manufacture, and how products perform and improve life at home."

For more information on Whirlpool Corporation's sustainability progress and most recent achievements, visit the Corporate Responsibility Resource Center or view the latest Corporate Responsibility reports.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas -41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

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SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corp.-recognized-for-sustainability-leadership-in-dow-jones-1192575