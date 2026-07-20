DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Jul-2026 / 15:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Paul O'Hara b) Position / status PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares Description of the financial a) instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of awards under the 2022 Performance Share Plan and the 2023 Performance Share Plan Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP2.365 27,280

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-15

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

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ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 436667 EQS News ID: 2367844 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 10:10 ET (14:10 GMT)