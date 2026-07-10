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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:14
2,760 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7202,82012:40
Dow Jones News
10.07.2026 10:39 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
10-Jul-2026 / 09:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                     Henry Birch 
 
b)      Position / status               PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment       Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                     Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                          ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of 113,491 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            GBP2.38      113,491

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-09

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                      Jo Hartley 
 
b)      Position / status               PDMR (Chief Finance Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment        Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                      Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                           ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of 74,992 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
                               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             GBP2.38      74,992

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-09

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) 

1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                      Karen Bellairs 
 
b)      Position / status               PDMR (Chief Customer Officer) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment        Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                      Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                               Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                           ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of 28,048 shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
                               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)             GBP2.38      28,048

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-09

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 435921 
EQS News ID:  2364068 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2364068&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2026 04:03 ET (08:03 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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