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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:04
2,820 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,90008:43
Dow Jones News
31.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Halfords Group PLC: Entry to FTSE 250

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Entry to FTSE 250 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Entry to FTSE 250 
31-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 July 2026 
Halfords Group plc   
Halfords to join the FTSE 250 
  
Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or "the Group"), the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and 
products, notes the announcement by FTSE Russell that the Group will join the FTSE 250 Index, effective from 4 August 
2026.  
The announcement follows a period of strategic and financial progress for the Group under its growth strategy, 
supporting stronger financial returns and an improved customer experience. 
Henry Birch, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, said: 
"Joining the FTSE 250 is an important milestone for Halfords and reflects the progress our colleagues are delivering 
across the business. 
"Our recent results showed that the 'Optimise' phase of our strategy is gaining traction, with good sales growth, 
higher margins, and an increased dividend. 
"We are pleased with the momentum, but our focus remains unchanged: disciplined execution, continuing to improve our 
proposition for customers and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders. 
"I would like to thank all our colleagues for their continued commitment and expertise and look forward to continuing 
to work together to help keep our customers moving." 
For further information:  
Investors:                                 
Holly Cassell, Director of Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations   investor.relations@halfords.co.uk  
Media:                                   
Jonathan Sibun / Will Palfreyman, Teneo                   halfords@teneo.com  
Notes to Editors                              
www.halfords.com         www.avayler.com       www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. We operate via 370 Halfords stores, two Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 496 consumer garages and a network of 92 commercial fleet locations nationwide. Customers also have access to c.250 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and c.550 commercial vans. Customers can shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed SaaS solution to clients in the USA and Australia.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 438112 
EQS News ID:  2375042 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2375042&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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