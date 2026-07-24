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WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:02
2,700 Euro
-3,57 % -0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7002,80013:27
Dow Jones News
24.07.2026 11:57 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
24-Jul-2026 / 10:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
 
a)      Name                     Tim O'Gorman 
 
b)      Position / status              PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
 
c)      Initial notification / amendment       Initial Notification 
 
2.      Details of the issuer 
 
        Name                     Halfords Group plc 
 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                              Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                          ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Exercise of award under the 2023 Performance Share Plan 
 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            GBP2.37      7,680

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-21

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 437422 
EQS News ID:  2371326 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2371326&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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