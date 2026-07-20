

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Andy Burnham has become the UK's new prime minister Monday, replacing Keir Starmer.



In his first speech as prime minister, he pledged measures to bring down cost of living.



The day began outside a busy 10 Downing Street where Starmer made his final address as Prime Minister, before he and Burnham visited King Charles in Buckingham Palace.



Speaking in Downing Street, Burnham said he wants a 'circuit-breaker for Britain' and bring some of the biggest changes that country has seen in 40 years.



The seventh Prime Minister in a decade, Burnham stressed the importance of the U.K. regaining stability.



He will set out measures from Tuesday to help give people 'some breathing space' with the cost of living.



'I will soon go through that door behind me and issue my first instruction to end rough sleeping in our country,' said Burnham, 56.



Burnham also pledged to honor defense commitments with international partners.



The Mayor of Greater Manchester from 2017 to 2026, he had held several cabinet positions undr various Prime Ministers in UK



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