

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has released updated guidelines on reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, providing countries with evidence-based recommendations to help prevent or delay the onset of dementia across the life course.



Dementia is a condition caused by brain diseases and affects memory, thinking and the ability to function. More than 57 million people live with dementia worldwide and nearly 10 million people get newly diagnosed every year. Alzheimer disease is the most common form of dementia and is estimated to account for 60-70 percent of cases.



While there is no cure for dementia, up to 45 percent of the risks can be attributed to modifiable risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol use, social isolation, physical inactivity, air pollution and noncommunicable diseases, including high blood pressure and diabetes. Beyond health, dementia affects a person's independence, dignity and safety.



'We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk, and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action,' said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. 'Countries now have clear, evidence-based recommendations they can put into practice immediately to protect people's cognitive health.'



The guidelines recommend several healthy behaviors and lifestyle interventions to reduce dementia risk, including cognitive training and cognitive stimulation and engagement in social activities for adults who have normal cognition or are experiencing mild cognitive impairment.



The updated advice also includes interventions that reduce risk of NCDs, including increasing physical activity, stopping tobacco use, reducing alcohol consumption, adopting a healthy diet, and a new recommendation to reduce exposure to air pollution.



Management of cardio-metabolic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol can also help reduce dementia risk. Further, hearing aids may be offered as part of risk-reduction strategies.



As an intervention to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and/or dementia, the guidelines do not recommend supplementation with vitamins B and E, omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and multivitamins/minerals in the absence of a diagnosed deficiency, due to the lack of evidence of any potential benefits to outweigh unexpected harmful effects.



Dementia is costing the global economy an estimated $ 1.3 trillion annually, according to the WHO.



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