BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)



Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2026



Attached is a link to the June 2026 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.



BMA - Monthly Shareholder Report - June 2026 - ADV023554.pdf



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 74 5001