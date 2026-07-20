GE Aerospace: IndiGo and CFM sign MOU paving the way to a record agreement for 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndiGo, India's largest airline and one of the world's fastest-growing carriers, today announced it has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with CFM International for an order of 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines to power 510 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft. This will be the largest single order ever placed for LEAP engines and a record for CFM International.

The MoU also includes CFM's extensive support in establishing IndiGo's upcoming engine MRO facility (maintenance, repair and overhaul) and support IndiGo's rapidly growing fleet through long term material services agreement, including supply of spare parts, ensuring high dispatch reliability, predictable costs, and world-class support as the airline further scales its operations.

On this occasion, Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer Designate, IndiGo said, "As IndiGo embarks on its next phase of growth towards becoming a truly global airline, we are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with CFM International for the engines powering future deliveries of our Airbus A320/321neo Family aircraft fleet. CFM has been a trusted partner in our growth journey since 2016, supporting a fleet that now exceeds 375 A320/321 Family aircraft. The LEAP engine's industry-leading proven reliability makes it the ideal choice to support our scale, operational resilience and sustainability ambitions. This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient travel across an ever-expanding network in India and around the world."

IndiGo has been a valued CFM customer for 10 years. In 2016, the airline operated a sub-fleet of Airbus A320ceo Family aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines. In 2019, IndiGo deepened its relationship with CFM, ordering LEAP-1A engines for their newest fleet of Airbus A320/321neo Family aircraft.

"IndiGo has trusted CFM to support its performance for a decade now, and we're honored to renew that trust with today's agreement. LEAP engines are delivering up to twice the time on wing in hot and harsh operating environments than when they entered service, while continuing to provide fuel efficiency and reliability," said H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GE Aerospace. "As we continue to strengthen the program to best serve our customers, GE Aerospace is also proud to build on more than 40 years of support for India's aviation sector. With a strong installed base, manufacturing in Pune, a broad local supplier network, and advanced engineering in Bengaluru, we remain committed to supporting IndiGo's growth and expanding our presence in India."

CFM has a long-standing footprint on the Indian subcontinent, as India is CFM's third-largest market, with five Indian carriers operating more than 400 LEAP-powered aircraft and 2,000 engines on order.

"This historic milestone reflects the long-standing partnership between IndiGo and CFM. It underscores the trust that airlines place in the performance and value delivered by the LEAP engine", said Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran. "As one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, India is of strategic importance to Safran. Through our continued investments in the country, particularly in LEAP engine production and MRO capabilities, we are strengthening our long-term commitment to supporting IndiGo's remarkable growth and to contributing to the development of Indian aerospace industry."

Last year, Safran inaugurated its largest MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) center for the LEAP engine. The 45,000-square-meter facility will ramp up to a capacity of 300 LEAP shop visits a year and boast a next-generation test bench.

With more than 10,000 engines delivered to date, CFM LEAP engines have experienced the fastest ramp in commercial aviation history. CFM continues to upgrade the LEAP fleet with a high-pressure turbine (HPT) durability kit to extend time on wing and a reverse bleed system (RBS) to lower airline maintenance burden. The company is focused on delivering high engine availability through exceptional MRO performance and competitive cost of ownership, with the benefits of aftermarket competition through its open MRO ecosystem.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is India's preferred and amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. IndiGo has a simple philosophy: offer fares that are affordable, flights that are on time, and provide a courteous and hassle-free travel experience across its unparalleled network. With its fleet of 430+ aircraft, the airline operates approximately 2200 daily flights, connecting 95+ domestic and 45+ international destinations, and welcomed more than 123 million customers in FY26. IndiGo was named the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' by Skytrax at the World Airline Awards 2025 and the sixth Most Punctual Airline in Asia-Pacific in 2025 by the global aviation analytics firm, Cirium. For more information, please visit http://www.goindigo.in/ or download our mobile app.





About CFM International

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. For the future of air transport, CFM's RISE program is accelerating development of new propulsion technologies that will pave the way for the next generation of aircraft. Discover more at www.cfmaeroengines.com