

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value ticked higher as investors watched the developments in the gulf with cautious optimism after the U.S. and Iran hinted willingness to embrace negotiations despite intense exchange of attacks increasing inflationary concerns.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 100.97, up by 0.21 (or 0.21%) today.



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.141, up by 0.21%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.343, up by 0.13%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 162.499, down by 0.09%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.810, down by 0.43%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.407, down by 0.36%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.700, down by 0.29%.



The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the U.S. and Iran on June 17 whereby they agreed to halt their attacks for a 60-day period is under suspension after both nations re-engaged in fiery attacks recently.



The U.S. attacked Iranian military installations and communications facilities to degrade Iran's capabilities to strike at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran retaliated by targeting U.S bases in its neighboring countries across the gulf. Iranian strikes included Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Syria.



Over the weekend, Iranian attacks resulted in the death of three U.S. servicemen.



Today, U.S. launched strikes on several sites in Iran. The U.S. Central Command also highlighted the operational readiness of U.S. forces in West Asia.



Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that some factions in the Iranian regime want to control the Strait of Hormuz and use it as a leverage against the world.



At the same time, Marco Rubio observed that the U.S. is receiving feelers from Iran indicating that Iran wants to communicate with the U.S. and added that the U.S. is welcome to diplomacy.



Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran has been receiving messages and ideas have been conveyed through mediators.



Reuters reported citing a senior official that mediators have offered Iran a proposal to pause the war with the U.S. which would include a 10-day ceasefire. Both nations would then revive their recently signed interim deal and re-explore ways to end their hostilities.



Ahead of the next week's FOMC meeting, officials of the U.S. Federal Reserve have entered the blackout period.



Currently, investors are betting on a 16.60% chance of a quarter-basis-point interest rate-hike in the upcoming meeting of the Fed on July 28-29 while the odds on rates being held at the current level stand at 83.40%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



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