

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss premium chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (LISP.SW) on Tuesday reported slightly higher earnings for the first half of 2026 as lower personnel and operating expenses offset a modest decline in sales.



The group said its first-half performance was impacted by 11.8% price increases, geopolitical tensions, market volatility and inflation, leading to a 7.5% decline in volume/mix, primarily in Europe.



Net income increased to CHF 192.2 million or CHF 839.8 per share per 10 participation certificate (PC) from CHF 188.9 million or CHF 806.5 per share per 10 PC a year ago.



Operating profit (EBIT) increased marginally to CHF 260.2 million from CHF 259.2 million.



EBITDA rose 3.5% to CHF 415.8 million from CHF 401.8 million last year.



Sales declined 0.9% to CHF 2.332 billion from CHF 2.353 billion in the prior-year period.



On an organic basis, sales grew 4.3%.



Total income was broadly stable at CHF 2.366 billion compared with CHF 2.370 billion a year earlier.



Personnel expenses decreased to CHF 524.7 million from CHF 552.0 million, and operating expenses fell to CHF 597.7 million from CHF 633.8 million.



Lindt & Sprüngli said it remains confident of meeting its full-year 2026 guidance and continues to expect organic sales growth in the range of 4% to 6%.



The company also reiterated its medium- to long-term strategic target of 6% to 8% organic sales growth.



On Monday, Lindt & Sprüngli shares closed down 0.36% at CHF 9,595 on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



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