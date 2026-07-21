

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.SW) released earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled CHF514 million, or CHF4.82 per share. This compares with CHF502 million, or CHF4.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to CHF5.329 billion from CHF5.487 billion last year.



Schindler Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF514 Mln. vs. CHF502 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF4.82 vs. CHF4.67 last year. -Revenue: CHF5.329 Bln vs. CHF5.487 Bln last year.



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