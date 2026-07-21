

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Schindler Holding AG (SCHP.SW, SCHN.SW) Tuesday said that its net attributable profit rose in the first half of the year, helped by higher order intakes. While revenue fell from last year, the company also reaffirmed its outlook for the year ahead.



The company, which designs and manufactures elevators and lifts, reported net profit attributable to Schindler shareholders of 514 million Swiss francs or 4.82 francs per share in the first half, higher than 502 million francs or 4.67 francs per share in the year-ago period.



During the first half, pre-tax profit rose 13.0 percent to 691 million francs from 672 million francs in the corresponding period last year.



According to Schindler Holding, half-yearly revenue declined 2.9 percent to 5.33 billion francs from 5.49 billion francs in the same period a year ago. In local currencies, however, the growth was 1.9 percent.



Order intakes rose to 2.97 billion francs from 2.94 billion francs in the prior-year period.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance of low-to-mid-single-digit revenue growth in local currencies and an EBIT reported margin of around 13 percent.



On the Swiss Exchange, SCHP.SW ended Monday's trading at 269.60 Swiss francs, down 0.22 percent.



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