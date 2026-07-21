London Stock Exchange Group PLC: London Stock Exchange to Launch LSE 24

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / London Stock Exchange today announced plans to launch London Stock Exchange 24 (LSE 24), a new 24/5 trading venue to support the next generation of digital, algorithmic and agentic trading.

LSE 24 is designed to support near-continuous trading1 from Monday to Friday, giving global investors greater flexibility to respond to market events, access liquidity across time zones and manage risk. The venue, which will be built on LSEG's trusted financial market infrastructure, complements existing market structures by preserving the resilience and integrity of regular trading hours, while opening new opportunities for participation outside the traditional trading day in the UK. It will operate separately from the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, which will continue to operate its existing trading hours.

LSE 24 will be available for client testing by the end of 2026, with Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) launching as the first asset class in H1 2027, subject to regulatory approval. ETPs are a natural starting point, given London's established position as a leading international ETP hub and the strong global demand for products that provide efficient exposure to markets worldwide.

The venue intends to draw on elements of central limit order book and request-for-quote functionality to support price transparency and on-demand liquidity, with the flexibility to expand into equities as the next step.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of LSE plc and Head of Digital and Securities Markets, LSEG:

"The launch of LSE 24 marks an important step in the evolution of our markets, providing clients with greater flexibility beyond traditional trading hours and supporting more digital, connected global markets.

"By integrating with LSEG's digital markets infrastructure, LSE 24 will help support deeper liquidity, greater efficiency and broader participation in our markets, reinforcing London's position as a leading global financial centre."

Connecting trusted financial markets infrastructure and cutting-edge AI enabled workflows

LSE 24 will enable secure native connectivity for the next generation of agent-based trading capabilities. This connectivity will allow clients to interact with market data, order management and execution workflows in more automated and intuitive ways, while maintaining the governance, resilience and controls of a regulated market. By combining extended-hours access with agentic connectivity, the venue is designed to support the next generation of market participation as trading becomes more digital, automated and globally connected.

The foundation for better connected markets, bridging traditional and digital finance with digital networks and settlement

Subject to regulatory approvals, LSE 24 will leverage LSEG's Digital Securities Depository (DSD), currently also being built with active market engagement. LSEG DSD creates the foundation for the digitisation of issuance, settlement and asset servicing, thus enabling greater reach for LSE 24. The DSD will expand into different asset classes to meet client demand and enable new functionalities across markets. LSEG will interoperate with other market participants to shape the evolution of the market and accelerate adoption.

[1] London Stock Exchange 24 will operate from 17:00 to 07:50 with a 30-minute pause between 18:30 and 19:00 to apply End of Day processes. Trading will continue on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market between 08:00 and 16:30.

Contacts:

Laura Banks/ Harriet Leatherbarrow

+44 (0)20 7797 1222

newsroom@lseg.com

www.lseg.com

Notes to Editors:

About the London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange is proud to set the stage for your success, where ideas meet capital and become reality. We connect companies, countries, and investors in the real world to make measurable and positive differences across the globe.

Customers look to us for broad access to capital markets and liquidity across multiple asset classes. We deliver a broad range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds, and investment vehicles. Customers can choose from our capital formation and execution venues, London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise and Private Securities Market.

Having contributed to supporting the financial stability and growth of communities and economies globally for more than 300 years, London Stock Exchange is proud to be a catalyst for opportunity and sustainable growth.

About LSEG

LSEG creates opportunity across the global economy. We unlock the power of markets for customers all over the world.

Through our open ecosystem of markets infrastructure and data solutions, we partner with our customers at every stage of trading - to make accessing and deploying capital simpler, faster and more effective.

Our insights bring clarity to complexity, and our critical services ensure resilience and stability. We enable our customers to act with confidence and conviction, with trust and integrity at the heart of everything we do.

Backed by more than three centuries of experience, we are at the forefront of change and market innovation. Our exceptional people collaborate across borders and disciplines, delivering excellence and putting our customers first. We reimagine the way our industry works and operates - and with our deep expertise, global scale and trusted partnerships, we turn ideas into reality.

From scaling new technologies to shaping new markets, LSEG is driving the transformation of global finance. We move the financial system forward every day - to make more possible for our customers.

LSEG. Make more possible.

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SOURCE: London Stock Exchange Group PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/exchange-traded-funds/london-stock-exchange-to-launch-lse-24-1193729