

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to 0.8491 against the euro and 1.0893 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8501 and 1.0879, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to 1.3451 and 218.61 from early lows of 1.3427 and 218.20, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.09 against the franc, 1.36 against the greenback and 220.00 against the yen.



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