

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in the second quarter as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance rose to CHF 13.9 billion in the second quarter from CHF 10.8 billion in the first quarter. In the same period last year, the surplus was CHF 15.8 billion.



In nominal terms, exports recovered sharply by 8.8 percent in the June quarter, following a 3.9 percent increase in the March quarter. Similarly, imports rebounded 4.9 percent versus a 3.6 percent fall in the first quarter.



Exports of chemical and pharmaceutical products advanced 15.2 percent from last year, and the growth in outflows of electrical current was 57.9 percent.



During June, the trade surplus of the country shrank to CHF 3.8 billion from CHF 5.5 billion in May as exports fell 4.3 percent amid a 3.3 percent increase in imports.



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