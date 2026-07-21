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WKN: A2PK19 | ISIN: SE0012673267 | Ticker-Symbol: E3G1
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 09:45
62,66 Euro
-2,37 % -1,52
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLUTION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLUTION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,8862,9011:38
62,8862,9011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2026 08:20 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Evolution AB gives notice of termination of merger agreement with Galaxy Gaming

Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") has today given notice of termination of the merger agreement between Evolution Malta Holding Limited, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ("Galaxy Gaming") and Galaga Merger Sub, Inc.

Evolution expects to continue working with Galaxy Gaming within the framework of the companies' existing strong commercial relationship.

Evolution is required to pay Galaxy Gaming a termination fee of USD 5,234,678 upon termination of the merger agreement, which it intends to do.

For further information, please contact:
Joakim Andersson, CFO, ir@evolution.com.

This information is information that Evolution is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 08:20 CEST.

About Us
Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully integrated B2B Online Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 870 operators among its customers. The group currently employs ~22,900 people in studios across Europe, Asia, North and South America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information. Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.