Evolution AB gives notice of termination of merger agreement with Galaxy Gaming

Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") has today given notice of termination of the merger agreement between Evolution Malta Holding Limited, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ("Galaxy Gaming") and Galaga Merger Sub, Inc.



Evolution expects to continue working with Galaxy Gaming within the framework of the companies' existing strong commercial relationship.



Evolution is required to pay Galaxy Gaming a termination fee of USD 5,234,678 upon termination of the merger agreement, which it intends to do.

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Andersson, CFO, ir@evolution.com.

This information is information that Evolution is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-21 08:20 CEST.

About Us

Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully integrated B2B Online Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 870 operators among its customers. The group currently employs ~22,900 people in studios across Europe, Asia, North and South America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information. Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.