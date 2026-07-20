Brown Gibbons Lang & Company: BGL Announces the Sale of Strategic Thermal Labs to Vertiv

Strategic Thermal Labs delivers advanced liquid cooling and thermal engineering solutions for high-performance computing

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Strategic Thermal Labs (STL), a specialist in advanced liquid-cooling technologies, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure.

BGL's Digital Infrastructure investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Strategic Thermal Labs. Learn more here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/infrastructure-investment-banking/digital-infrastructure-investment-banking/

Headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, STL is a thermal engineering firm specializing in direct-to-chip liquid cooling, including the design and development of high-performance cold plate solutions. The company provides deep expertise and proven capability in addressing some of the industry's most demanding chip-level density and thermal challenges across data centers, high-performance computing, and AI-driven infrastructure.

Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Vertiv provides power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services that support critical applications across data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments.

Transaction Details

The acquisition extends Vertiv's thermal-chain strategy by strengthening engineering capability at the interface between server-side liquid cooling and supporting infrastructure-an increasingly critical factor in high-density, liquid-cooled environments supporting AI and high-performance computing workloads.





The addition of Strategic Thermal Labs supports Vertiv's broader strategy of helping customers address increasing infrastructure complexity through integrated power, thermal, controls, and lifecycle services capabilities.





Strategic Thermal Labs adds proven cold-plate design, server-side liquid cooling, and high-density thermal validation expertise and engineering capability that is expected to strengthen Vertiv's ability to simulate and emulate real high-density compute conditions, optimize the interaction between the thermal chain and power train, and support customers across design, integration, commissioning, and lifecycle operations.

About BGL's Digital Infrastructure Investment Banking Team

BGL's Digital Infrastructure investment banking team helps clients both create and maximize value across various sectors, including broadband, wireless, data centers & managed services, towers & wireless infrastructure, and digital infrastructure services.

To learn more about BGL's recent transactions in digital infrastructure investment, visit our Transaction page.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company