RTX's Pratt & Whitney Valox 1500 Engine Completes Key Design Milestone

Valox 1500 design set to deliver an optimal mix of affordability, performance and speed to market for autonomous platforms

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Airshow -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed a key design milestone for its Pratt & Whitney Valox 1500 engine, a new powerplant intended for semi-autonomous collaborative platforms. A comprehensive digital assessment confirms the design is on track to deliver an optimal mix of performance, affordability, and speed to market.

"This milestone reflects Pratt & Whitney's agility and commitment to delivering critical capability to the warfighter at speed," said Jill Albertelli, president of Pratt & Whitney's Military Engines business. "By optimizing the engine design for reduced mission life and moving beyond traditional development timelines, our team is bringing forward a more affordable, scalable propulsion solution for emerging operational needs."

Leveraging proactive investments in digital engineering, Pratt & Whitney has significantly de-risked the development timeline and is now focused on maturing the design for follow-on ground testing. In late 2025, Pratt & Whitney received a contract award valued at more than $10 million from the U.S. Air Force to advance the engine design.

Pratt & Whitney recently unveiled the Pratt & Whitney Valox engine family, which is engineered to deliver the speed, precision, and affordability required for modern collaborative combat systems and a broad range of emerging applications.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

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SOURCE RTX