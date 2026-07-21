Hisense's long-term investment in global sports partnerships has gone hand in hand with its international growth. As AI reshapes industries worldwide, Hisense will continue combining technological innovation, global partnerships and customer-centric innovation to shape the next era of intelligent living.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-unveils-ai-powered-growth-strategy-to-shape-the-next-era-of-intelligent-living-302830502.html