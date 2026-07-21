Winning the Summer: Gorenje Extends the FIFA World Cup 2026 High with Ultimate Cooling

As the Official Cooling Sponsor, Gorenje highlights high-performance refrigerators, air conditioners and ice makers to deliver comfort and freshness in even the most demanding climates.

DUBAI, UAE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached an unforgettable conclusion, with Spain lifting the trophy after a month of spectacular football. As the Official Cooling Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Gorenje, a leading European home appliance brand under Hisense Group, is now shifting its focus from the pitch to the home, ensuring families stay refreshed long after the final whistle.

Whether in the heart of Europe or across the sun-drenched landscapes of the Middle East, where summer temperatures demand the highest level of performance, Gorenje's innovative cooling solutions are designed to handle the season's hottest days.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 was a celebration of passion and unity, and while the matches have concluded, the season of togetherness continues. At Gorenje, our focus is on extending that sense of comfort and togetherness into the home through thoughtfully designed cooling and refrigeration solutions," said Fazalur Rahman, Regional Marketing Director, Hisense Middle East & Africa. "Through reliable performance, intelligent features, and distinctive design, we aim to make everyday living fresher, easier, and more enjoyable for consumers across the region, ensuring the tournament excitement lives on through a home environment that stays cool no matter how high the temperature climbs outside."

Smart Cooling for Every Occasion

Gorenje's refrigerator lineup, including the NRB620 and NRS917 series, offers the perfect solution for post-tournament gatherings. With Total NoFrost technology to prevent ice build-up and BigVolume interiors, these appliances provide ample space for seasonal food. For those hosting outdoor barbecues, the integrated IceMaker provides chilled water and crushed ice on demand, a must-have for the scorching summer months.

Maximum Comfort, Minimum Energy

As temperatures rise globally, particularly in demanding climates like the Middle East, maintaining a cool indoor environment is essential. Gorenje's air conditioners, such as the DION26IN MB, feature Full DC Inverter technology for quiet, energy-efficient operation. For immediate relief, the Turbo Mode on the PAN26IN KG model allows users to reach their desired temperature instantly.

Refreshment Within Reach

To complete any summer gathering, the Gorenje IMC1200B ice maker delivers its first batch of ice in minutes, producing up to 12kg per day. It ensures that whether you are hosting a garden party or a quiet family lunch, professional-grade refreshment is always available.

Summer Continues with Gorenje

The FIFA World Cup 2026 turned homes into stadiums. Now, Gorenje ensures those homes remain sanctuaries of comfort. Designed to simplify life, Gorenje cooling appliances deliver reliable performance that lasts long after the final goal, helping households everywhere enjoy the very best of summer.

About Gorenje

Gorenje is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of household appliances, with over 75 years of heritage and a presence in more than 160 countries worldwide. Known for combining advanced technology with distinctive European design, Gorenje creates intuitive, energy-efficient appliances that simplify everyday living.

Headquartered in Slovenia, Gorenje operates production facilities across Europe and has been part of Hisense Group since 2018, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance corporations. Driven by a vision to be a design-focused innovator, Gorenje continues to deliver life-simplifying solutions tailored to modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://gorenje.com/

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