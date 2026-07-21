

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade on Tuesday as oil prices eased amid diplomatic efforts to ease the U.S.-Iran conflict and investors awaited quarterly results from U.S. tech giants for fresh insights into the durability of artificial intelligence-driven demand.



The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent at 640.83 after falling 0.3 percent on Monday.



The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent.



British recruiter Sthree tumbled 3 percent after half-year profit slumped 75 percent due to weak hiring in Germany and the Netherlands.



Compass Group, the world's largest caterer, declined 2.7 percent despite reporting strong quarterly revenue growth.



Construction and infrastructure firm Kier Group jumped 4 percent after the company said it expects FY26 revenue and profit at the top end of market expectations.



Higher copper prices lifted mining stocks, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising 2-4 percent.



Swiss elevator maker Schindler Holding plummeted 5.6 percent to hit a two-month low after second-quarter sales came in below expectations.



Julius Baer tumbled 4 percent despite profits at the bank more than doubling during the first half of the year.



Watch maker Swatch Group fell nearly 2 percent after first-half profit missed forecasts.



Pharmaceutical major Novartis gained 2.1 percent after Q2 core operating profit topped forecasts.



Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval rose over 1 percent after it reported a 35 percent increase in Q2 order intake.



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