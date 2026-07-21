

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate unexpectedly held steady in the three months to May, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.



The jobless rate stood at 4.9 percent in the March to May period, the same as in the February to April period. The rate was expected to rise to 5.0 percent.



In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 4.7 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.760 million, decreased by 17,000 compared to the preceding three-month period. Meanwhile, the employment level was 34.475 million versus 34.327 million in the previous period.



Data also showed that the annual growth in employees' average earnings, excluding bonuses, remained stable at 3.4 percent in the March to May period. Including bonuses, the earnings growth eased slightly to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent.



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