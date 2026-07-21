

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.287 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $1.865 billion, or $1.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $48.026 billion from $47.122 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.287 Bln. vs. $1.865 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $48.026 Bln vs. $47.122 Bln last year.



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