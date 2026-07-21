

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $342.0 million, or $4.69 per share. This compares with $303.7 million, or $3.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $360.0 million or $4.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $867.0 million from $772.7 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $342.0 Mln. vs. $303.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.69 vs. $3.92 last year. -Revenue: $867.0 Mln vs. $772.7 Mln last year.



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