

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.266 billion, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $1.211 billion, or $2.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.425 billion or $2.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $7.404 billion from $6.974 billion last year.



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.266 Bln. vs. $1.211 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $2.45 last year. -Revenue: $7.404 Bln vs. $6.974 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News