

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Volatile sentiment prevails in global markets as the U.S.-Iran conflict intensified despite efforts at de-escalation. Market expectations surrounding the corporate earnings updates from the U.S. also swayed sentiment. Fresh trade tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canada also added to the volatility.



Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains amidst lingering anxiety ahead of the earnings release from tech majors during the week. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



Dollar Index is trading on a bearish note. Bond yields are trading on a mixed note as hopes of a ceasefire softened the pressure on bond yields.



Crude oil prices have added around half a percent amidst persisting disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and fresh threats to shipping through the Red Sea. Bolstered by truce hopes, Gold has surged more than a percent. Cryptocurrencies too have rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,081.10, up 0.46% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,484.30, up 0.55% Germany's DAX at 24,977.14, up 0.46% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,564.48, up 0.38% France's CAC 40 at 8,370.26, up 0.36% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,278.15, up 0.81% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,252.00, up 3.29% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,793.30, up 0.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,864.37, up 1.79% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,132.29, down 0.04% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,747.95, up 3.56%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.90, down 0.04% EUR/USD at 1.1427, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.3428, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 162.65, up 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.7026, up 0.37% USD/CAD at 1.4058, down 0.07%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.587%, down 0.24% Germany at 3.1564%, up 0.28% France at 3.947%, up 0.10% U.K. at 5.0170%, down 0.37% Japan at 2.720%, up 0.74%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $89.73, up 0.57% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $83.04, up 0.68% Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,072.30, up 1.40% Silver Futures (Sep) at $59.46, up 4.18%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,334.49, up 3.30% Ethereum at $1,944.15, up 4.29% BNB at $578.63, up 2.29% XRP at $1.13, up 3.98% Solana at $78.36, up 2.59%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News