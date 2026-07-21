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WKN: A1W5CT | ISIN: US5253271028 | Ticker-Symbol: S6IA
Tradegate
21.07.26 | 09:22
93,44 Euro
-0,32 % -0,30
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LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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92,8094,8813:53
92,8294,7213:52
ACCESS Newswire
21.07.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Leidos: Supporting Communities Through Service and Volunteerism

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Innovation alone does not define a nation. Progress also depends on service, civic engagement and a shared commitment to communities.

This belief is reflected in America Gives, the nationwide initiative encouraging Americans to volunteer in their communities as part of the lead-up to the nation's 250th anniversary.

Leidos employees and their families are participating in this mission through volunteer activities and community engagement opportunities throughout the year. In June, Leidos joined America250, the Washington Nationals, Coca-Cola Consolidated and the Capital Area Food Bank for a large-scale meal-packing event supporting families facing food insecurity.

On Independence Day, Leidos volunteers and family members will be among 125 volunteers at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., unfurling a giant American flag during the pregame celebrations. We will also continue to honor our service members by presenting the traditional Salute to Service, leading the day's most visible tribute to the nation and those who serve it.

Preparing for America's next 250 years

As Americans prepare to celebrate this historic anniversary, the effort serves as a reminder that the next chapter of the nation's story will be written by the people who choose to innovate, serve and help build a stronger future for generations to come.

By bringing together innovation, service and civic participation, the partnership between Leidos and America250 is helping ensure that America's future is shaped not only by what we imagine, but by what we do together.

Three things to remember

  1. America250 celebrates America's 250th anniversary through innovation, volunteerism and civic participation

  2. Why is Leidos partnering with America250? To inspire innovation and strengthen communities

  3. Leidos supports America250 through America Innovates, America Gives and community engagement initiatives

To learn more about America250 and its national commemorative efforts, visit America250.org.

Find more stories and multimedia from Leidos at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Leidos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/supporting-communities-through-service-and-volunteerism-1193962

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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