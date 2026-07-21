From ESS News Acciona Energía is advancing a hybrid energy storage pilot in Navarra, Spain, combining UCAP with lithium-ion batteries to validate new grid stability services for renewable energy facilities. The project aims to demonstrate that solar and wind plants can provide functions traditionally delivered by conventional thermal power plants, including fast frequency response, virtual inertia, and voltage support during short-duration disturbances. Ultracapacitors are an electrochemical storage technology positioned between conventional capacitors and batteries. They can absorb and deliver ...

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