

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 0.7027 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-week high of 0.9880 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 0.6997 and 0.9845, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to 1-1/2-month highs of 114.30 and 1.6260 f rom early lows of 113.68 and 1.6315, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.1994 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 1.1935.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.72 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie, 116.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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