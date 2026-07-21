Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCID: SNRG) ("SusGlobal" or the "Company"), an environmental and renewables company and Leaders in The Circular Economy, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville"), has sold an additional 9,062 Verified Emission Reductions and Removals ("VERRs") generated through the Anew SusGlobal Belleville Composting Offset Project in Ontario (the "Project"), bringing total VERR sales under the Project to 73,464.

The Project generates greenhouse gas ("GHG") offset credits from the Company's 49-acre Organic & Non-Hazardous Waste Processing & Composting Facility located in Belleville, Ontario. The Project was developed by Anew Climate, LLC ("Anew") and is listed on the GHG CleanProject Registry, a business unit of the Standards Division of the Canadian Standards Association ("CSA").

https://www.csaregistries.ca/GHG_VR_Listing/CleanProjectDetail?ProjectId=909

VERRs represent independently verified greenhouse gas emission reductions and removals generated by the Project in accordance with ISO 14064 standards and applicable GHG program requirements. These environmental attributes are commonly referred to as carbon credits, offsets, emission reductions, certificates, or similar environmental products.

"We are pleased with the continued success of Anew's marketing and sale of carbon credits generated from our Belleville Composting Offset Project," stated Marc Hazout, President and Chief Executive Officer of SusGlobal. "The monetization of these environmental attributes provides an additional revenue stream while demonstrating the value created by our circular economy infrastructure. As we continue to expand initiatives that capture and monetize environmental benefits, we remain focused on enhancing shareholder value and advancing sustainable waste management solutions."

Municipalities throughout North America continue to seek sustainable alternatives to landfill disposal for organic waste. Composting facilities and advanced organics recycling infrastructure are expected to play an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while creating valuable environmental attributes such as carbon credits.

In Ontario, the continued development and implementation of food and organic waste diversion regulations under the Environmental Protection Act are expected to support increased organics recovery, resource utilization, and investment in sustainable waste management infrastructure. These regulatory developments create additional opportunities for companies such as SusGlobal to leverage existing infrastructure, licenses, operational capabilities, and environmental attributes while supporting lower-carbon waste processing solutions.

About SusGlobal

SusGlobal, the developer of SusGro, an award-winning and revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental and renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in waste-to-energy and regenerative product applications globally. Management's objective is to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste-to-energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand in the fertilizer, soil, and aquaculture markets as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.susglobalenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives, anticipated growth, future carbon credit sales, regulatory developments, and business strategies. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "goal," "objective," and similar expressions.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, financing availability, operational performance, the Company's ability to obtain necessary permits and approvals, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305906

Source: SusGlobal Energy Corp.