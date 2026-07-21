WorldIPI LLC: Viral Meta Sitcom Star and Singer-Songwriter Eylsia Nicolas Scores Back-to-Back Breakout Weeks: 45 Million Sitcom Views and 25 Million Views for her Critically Acclaimed New Release Ashes on the Wind

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Singer-songwriter, fashion designer, and intellectual-property powerhouse Eylsia Nicolas continues her extraordinary rise, delivering two consecutive viral weeks: 45 million views on her Meta sitcom test and 25 million views on her new single Ashes On the Wind, a track already being hailed as her strongest artistic work to date.

Eylsia's 2026 momentum caps a remarkable comeback story. After losing 20% of her lung capacity and suffering vocal-cord damage, she was told she would never sing again. But the founder of luxury fashion house Nicolas of Palm Beach, owner of WorldIPI.com - whose intellectual-property portfolio spans hundreds of patents - refused to accept that fate. She began developing sound-restoration technologies, blending her original vocal samples with advanced AI and spatial-audio engineering.

Her return to music was featured in the Grammy Edition of Billboard (Dec. 2025) - the same month she was nominated for Best Artist of 2025, won Best Pop Song of 2025, and received a U.S. patent in 3D Spatial Audio.

A Global Digital Phenomenon

From virtually no social media presence in early 2025, Eylsia has surged to 2.5 million followers and amassed over 500 million Meta views, particularly in Hindi-speaking markets. Her half-Filipina heritage has also sparked a resurgence of support from the Philippines.

Her catalog now exceeds 300 songs, with 80% charting on indie charts. She dominated the Groover Global Charts, holding 8 of the Top 10 singer-songwriter positions, and charting in six genres in a single week-another record.

Critical Acclaim for Ashes On the Wind

Her newest release, Ashes On the Wind, is receiving the strongest reviews of her career and is now playing on radio stations across Europe, Asia, Africa, South America, and the United States.

Radio Click Digital calls her "a celestial voice... with incredible power, and a feeling you can really feel." Dulaxi praises a voice that is "emotionally profound, lyrically sophisticated, vocally captivating, and musically elegant - without ever sacrificing authenticity." Korliblog names her work "one of her most reflective and emotionally layered songs to date." CR Indie describes "the maturity of an artist who has lived multiple lives and now sings from a place of gratitude and awareness." Power Ace Radio puts it plainly: "Your voice carries so much emotion that you can't help but stop and listen." HypeHub Magazine calls her music "an emotional anchor and a thoughtful meditation on the human condition." And Kindline Magazine finds it "a release that stays with you long after the final note, and rewards with every listen."

BookKards: Reinventing Reading, Music, and Interactive Media

Eylsia's innovation extends beyond music. BookKards, her upcoming interactive book platform, merges her 400-page biography, music, and videos into a device-activated card the size of a playing card. Readers can:

Ask questions

Expand or compress chapters

Change reading level

Switch languages

Explore real-world references from inside the book

For example, when reading about her historic win at the Irish Open at age 14, BookKards can guide readers to photos, history, and external sources-creating a personalized learning journey.

The technology already includes 14 issued and pending patents, with more underway.

EDTV Network: A New Educational Frontier in Development

The concept was compelling enough for Eylsia to recruit longtime friend Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee to serve as President of the developing EDTV Network.

EDTV introduces a breakthrough idea:

A curriculum developed for millions of students can now be taught in millions of individualized ways.

Rather than one standardized approach, EDTV's adaptive system will allow each child to learn in the way their brain absorbs information best.

Dr. Ross-Lee is a historic figure-the first Black woman to lead a U.S. medical college-while her sister, Diana Ross, broke global barriers as an international superstar.

A Life Built on Resilience

Eylsia's journey has never been linear. After injuries ended her tennis career-where she became the youngest winner of the Irish Open at 14 and competed at Wimbledon-she rose quickly in Hollywood with a patented music format adopted by major labels. During those years she was associated with many celebrities across film, television, music, politics, and business, moving easily within the fast-paced world of entertainment and influence.

But the pressures of early fame and the excesses surrounding her led to hospitalization and rehabilitation in her 20s. It was after her recovery that she rebuilt her life with extraordinary discipline and purpose. She became a college president, an influential speaker, and later was engaged to the son-in-law of one of the wealthiest men in the world, traveling in circles that included global figures from politics, business, and international culture.

Her return to music-followed by devastating lung and vocal-cord damage-set the stage for her 2026 resurgence, a testament to resilience, reinvention, and relentless creativity.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 500 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

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